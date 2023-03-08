Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTWRF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($27.66) to €32.00 ($34.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of VTWRF opened at $34.05 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

