FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Vistra Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vistra in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Trading Up 8.7 %

Institutional Trading of Vistra

VST opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 1,296.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -23.99%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

