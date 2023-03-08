Telsey Advisory Group Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 11.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $146.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.