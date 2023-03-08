Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 126.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 126.80 ($1.52).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 ($1.62) to GBX 142 ($1.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, January 16th.

In other news, insider Chris Carney sold 73,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.42), for a total transaction of £87,104.06 ($104,742.74). 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LON TW opened at GBX 119.90 ($1.44) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 146.65 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.05. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 749.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 4.78 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is 5,625.00%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

