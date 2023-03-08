Research Analysts Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

