Nordstrom, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.41.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nordstrom by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after buying an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,332,000 after buying an additional 584,293 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

