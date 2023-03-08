Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Kroger Trading Up 0.9 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KR. UBS Group cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

KR opened at $46.91 on Monday. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.