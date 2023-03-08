Brokers Offer Predictions for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DY opened at $104.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

