Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Dollar Tree, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

