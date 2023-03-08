Oppenheimer Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.87 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $197.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.41. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.