Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salesforce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $183.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day moving average is $153.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,593 shares of company stock worth $4,695,857. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

