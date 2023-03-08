Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $105.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,076,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.