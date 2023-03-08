Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Ambarella Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $80.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $205,655.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 901,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,548,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also

