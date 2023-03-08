Analysts Offer Predictions for Great Elm Capital Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Elm Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Great Elm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

