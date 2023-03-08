HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 392.06% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Univest Sec lowered their target price on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of -0.10. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $51.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 44.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

