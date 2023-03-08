HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 392.06% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Univest Sec lowered their target price on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of -0.10. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $51.59.
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
