UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 700 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.42) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.96) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.26) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.85) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 743.50 ($8.94).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 625.18 ($7.52) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.86). The company has a market capitalization of £124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 595.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 529.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,500.00%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.61), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($402,719.23). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

