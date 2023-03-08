Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $25.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $19.90 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

