Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Sixt Stock Performance

Shares of SIX2 opened at €127.20 ($135.32) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €108.86 and its 200-day moving average is €98.76. Sixt has a 12 month low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a 12 month high of €140.50 ($149.47). The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

