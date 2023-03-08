StockNews.com Downgrades Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $120.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,125 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,093,000 after buying an additional 1,199,227 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

