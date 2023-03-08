Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.
Precision BioSciences Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of DTIL opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $122.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.45.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
