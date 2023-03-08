Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DTIL opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $122.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

About Precision BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 139.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,435 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 259.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 425,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

