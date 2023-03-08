United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.70.
