Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:AINC opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $40.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.99.
About Ashford
Further Reading
