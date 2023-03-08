ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

ZimVie Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $145.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIMV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

