StockNews.com Upgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 254,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

