Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRINGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Marin Software Company Profile



Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

