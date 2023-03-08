Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $575.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.19.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $526.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.40. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
