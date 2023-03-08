Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $575.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.19.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $526.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.40. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.