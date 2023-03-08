Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.36.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock worth $5,422,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

