Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

RCKY opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $46.92.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $48,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

