Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance
Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.15.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
