Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

About Oncolytics Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.