Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.87.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.80. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 28,376 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,867,992.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 28,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,867,992.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,198 shares of company stock valued at $49,198,544. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.