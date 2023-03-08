AgileThought (AGIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect AgileThought to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AgileThought Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIL opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.22. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AgileThought in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Diego Zavala sold 105,348 shares of AgileThought stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $439,301.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,102,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,587.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,037 shares of company stock valued at $508,423. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AgileThought by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in AgileThought by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AgileThought by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 313,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.