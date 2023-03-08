Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PGRE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.42.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,304.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $109,167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Paramount Group by 1,195.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 1,577,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 116.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 771,784 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 212.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 765,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

