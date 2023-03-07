ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $193.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average is $203.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,114,002 shares of company stock worth $1,634,399,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

