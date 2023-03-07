ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,088 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 315.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of PRGO opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -108.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.