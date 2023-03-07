First Trust Advisors LP Has $39.46 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 404,200 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $39,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

