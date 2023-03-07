Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $485.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.60 and its 200 day moving average is $441.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

