Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,098 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Domo by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 857,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Domo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Domo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Articles

