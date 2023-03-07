Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,936,000 after buying an additional 1,112,410 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 797.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after buying an additional 797,766 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,267.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 731,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,799,000 after buying an additional 678,172 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

