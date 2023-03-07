Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $93.90 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of W. P. Carey worth $93,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after acquiring an additional 460,939 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 537,114 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

