ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,127,000 after acquiring an additional 101,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $174,535.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,569 shares in the company, valued at $24,377,306.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,402 shares of company stock worth $3,737,648. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

CIEN opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

