United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 395,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.