ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 62 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $345.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $429.89.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.60.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.