ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $133.51.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

