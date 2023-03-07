Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

SUI stock opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $193.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

