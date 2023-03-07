Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322,625 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln National by 704.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lincoln National Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Shares of LNC opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $69.91.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

