Echo Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.