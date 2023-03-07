Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Domino’s Pizza worth $87,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.04.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

