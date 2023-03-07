Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,928 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NOV by 288.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 195.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 243.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.90. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. NOV’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Read More

