Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.57.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

