Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $69.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

